Win tickets to see 'Alvin Ailey' and 'Too Heavy for Your Pocket' #GoodLuck

Hey #UPFRONT Listeners! I have tickets to see the Alliance Theatre production of "Too Heavy for Your Pocket" which is running now through February 26 on the Hertz Stage. I also have tickets for the Atlanta engagement of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's at the Fabulous Fox Theatre February 15 through the 19.

Simply copy and past either one of the images below to your INSTAGRAM page and tag @RayCornelius and use the following hashtags: #IWantAileyTickets #AileyNow and/or #IWantTooHeavyTickets #AllianceTheatre. Your name will be placed in a drawing to win tickets and hang out with yours truly at one of the shows in February.

Tickets are limited, so enter NOW and stay close to #UPFRONT and WCLK.com each week for more updates. This contest is brought to you by The Alliance Theatre, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and your favorite Jazz station, JAZZ 91.9 WCLK!