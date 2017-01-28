Win tickets to see 'Alvin Ailey,' 'Too Heavy for Your Pocket' & more! #GoodLuck

Hey #UPFRONT Listeners! I have tickets to see the Alliance Theatre production of "Too Heavy for Your Pocket" which runs during Black History Month - February 4 through 26 on the Hertz Stage. I also have tickets for the Atlanta engagement of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's at the Fabulous Fox Theatre February 15 through the 19.

Simply copy and past either one of the images below to your INSTAGRAM page and tag @RayCornelius and use the following hashtags: #IWantAileyTickets #AileyNow and/or #IWantTooHeavyTickets #AllianceTheatre. Your name will be placed in a drawing to win tickets and hang out with yours truly at one of the shows in February.

But wait there's more...

#UPFRONT is also giving away prize packs courtesy of BET's The Quad that include autographs from the show's cast members - Jasmine Guy, E. Roger Mitchell, CAU Alum Larry Rhem and the show's executive producer and director Rob Hardy. Simply copy and paste the below image to your INSTAGRAM page and tag @RayCornelius and use the hashtags: #IWantTheQuad #BET #TheQuad

Tickets and prize packs are limited, so enter NOW and stay close to #UPFRONT and WCLK.com each week for more updates. This contest is brought to you by #UPFRONT, BET's The Quad, The Alliance Theatre, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and your favorite Jazz station, JAZZ 91.9 WCLK!