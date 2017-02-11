UPFRONT to feature Miko Branch, Jiréh Breon Holder, Chez Montier & More

Don’t forget to join me this morning at 9 a.m. for another exciting edition of "UPFRONT" Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry.

This week I'll be talking to playwright Jiréh Breon Holder about his Alliance Theatre production, Too Heavy for your Pocket. The play is currently running through February 26 on the Hertz Stage and follows a 1960s youth who gives up his college scholarship to become a Civil Rights Freedom Rider.

Celebrity Chef Juan Montier of Chez Montier gives us a few recipes for Valentine's Day and for an Oscar Party. Married to Medicine stars Dr. Courtney and Genise Shelton talk about their new WCLK radio show, The Check Up.

Celebrity hairstylist and author Miko Branch is in the studio to chat about the paper back release of her book, Miss Jessie's - Creating a Successful Business from Scratch - Naturally. We also dish about iconic African-American hairstyles and more.

